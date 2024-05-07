Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

PPH stock opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $520.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

