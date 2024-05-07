Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Lessened by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

