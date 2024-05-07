Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.43.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

HWC stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $256,988. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.