ARQ (ARQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect ARQ to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. ARQ had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts expect ARQ to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ARQ alerts:

ARQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARQ opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11. ARQ has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $266.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ARQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Report on ARQ

ARQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.