Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Wingstop makes up approximately 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.07% of Wingstop worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.84. The stock had a trading volume of 570,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.49 and its 200 day moving average is $289.47. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $400.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 138.27, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.39.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

