Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.36

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.36 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 67106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.23.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

