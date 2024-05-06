Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,271,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 1,321,854 shares.The stock last traded at $44.71 and had previously closed at $44.64.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Total Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.