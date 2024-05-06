TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on X. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised TMX Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price target on TMX Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.88.

Shares of TSE X traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$37.00. 650,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.78. The company has a market cap of C$10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$37.59.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. Research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

