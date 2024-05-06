Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Schneider National stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 971,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,967. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 61.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

