ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 66.0% in the third quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $11.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $912.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,537. The stock has a market cap of $360.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $951.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $817.16. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

