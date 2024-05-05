Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,492. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

