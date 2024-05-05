Power Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 243,084 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,533. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.4637 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.