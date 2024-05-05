2,487 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,848,000 after buying an additional 168,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,252,000 after buying an additional 258,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $400,079,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.22. 2,942,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,646. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

