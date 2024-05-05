One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 875,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,543. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

