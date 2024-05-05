One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 0.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $76.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

