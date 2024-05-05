Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.40

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.40 and traded as low as $23.70. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 3,545 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,480,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 131,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

