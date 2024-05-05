Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $4.24. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 51,307 shares.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $57.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,134,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 293,276 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

