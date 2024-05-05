Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $166.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.60.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $133.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.09 and a beta of 0.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

