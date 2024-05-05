JMP Securities Raises Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $45.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SKWD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.56.

SKWD opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $38.64.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $477,691.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,919.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 82.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

