Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.88-$2.98 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. UBS Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

