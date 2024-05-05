Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $195.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.58. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.