Integra LifeSciences (IART) to Release Earnings on Monday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

