Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $368.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $340.00 to $368.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $309.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 92,055 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after buying an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,810,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

