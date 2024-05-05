Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) price target on the stock.

CCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.52) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,860 ($35.93).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,614 ($32.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,766.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,476.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,331.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,065 ($25.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.36).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a €0.93 ($1.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is 4,527.03%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($31.18) per share, with a total value of £4,269.04 ($5,362.44). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 527 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,689 and sold 59,567 shares valued at $148,711,721. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

