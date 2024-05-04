TD Cowen Increases Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Price Target to $116.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.64. 892,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,732. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $104.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.47.
Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.
Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.
