Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,317. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $225,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,797.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $225,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,256,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,797.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,498 over the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

