Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.30.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH traded up $5.71 on Friday, reaching $163.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,599. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $170.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.