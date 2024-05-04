LSV Asset Management Sells 182,100 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.71% of Stifel Financial worth $120,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 23.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,421 shares of company stock worth $5,639,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SF. UBS Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 509,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

