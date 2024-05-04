U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,457. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.13.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

