M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,861 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.70. The stock had a trading volume of 225,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,273. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day moving average is $114.39.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

