GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.73.

GDDY stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,650. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 102.82% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,234 shares of company stock worth $14,025,346. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $10,822,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

