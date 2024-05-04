U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 61,391 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.89% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,105 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

