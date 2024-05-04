Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 3,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $6.10.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
