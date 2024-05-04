LGT Group Foundation Invests $1.53 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

