AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

AXT Trading Up 20.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,601,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,661. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Get AXT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTI. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.