Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.
Ares Management Stock Performance
ARES stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $131.91. 1,085,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,762. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.40.
Ares Management Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management
In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $18,880,759.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $18,880,759.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,440 shares of company stock valued at $199,049,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Ares Management Company Profile
Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.
