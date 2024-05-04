Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 840,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,463. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

