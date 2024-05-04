Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UDMY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 3,323,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,696. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Udemy has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $75,534.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,331.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,331.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at $18,386,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,981 shares of company stock worth $514,884. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Udemy by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

