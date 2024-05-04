System1 (SST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. System1 has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 45.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SST opened at $1.75 on Friday. System1 has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $156.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on System1

System1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.