Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Prologis by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.

Prologis Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

