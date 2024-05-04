175 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.3 %

MTD stock opened at $1,253.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,278.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,180.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,496.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

