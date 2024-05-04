RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.7577 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.66.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5 %

RWEOY stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

