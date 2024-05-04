H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

HNNMY stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.