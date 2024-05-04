Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$1.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOT.UN. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark raised shares of Slate Office REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$0.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.83. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.13. The company has a market cap of C$53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

