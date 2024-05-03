Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bernstein Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

EL traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,211. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

