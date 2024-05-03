Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of BKOR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 2,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Oak Ridge Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.