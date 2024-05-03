First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,274,541,000 after acquiring an additional 557,543 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,545,000 after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $201,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $173,120,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Up 1.0 %

DXCM stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.91. The stock had a trading volume of 137,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,674. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

