Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $115.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

