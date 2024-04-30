authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

authID Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUID traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. 21,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. authID has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 12,000 shares of authID stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,163,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,207.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

About authID

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of authID by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in authID by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of authID during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

