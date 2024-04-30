Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,667,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

